The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the admit card for the Female Supervisor (Women Empowerment) post today, September 4. Candidates can download their hall ticket directly for the post on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 Supervisor vacancies. The exam will be held on September 7, 2024. The exam will be conducted for three hours from 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM. Candidates are advised to reach the exam center 2 hours before the exam.

How to download the admit card

Open official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘admit card’ tab Click on ‘Direct Recruitment of Supervisor (Women Empowerment) -2024’ Click on ‘get admit card tab’ Fill your details Download the admit card Take print out for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to check detailed notification here.