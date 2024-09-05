The National Insurance Company Limited ( NICL ) has announced the results of the Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale I) Phase II exams. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in .

The qualified candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the interview round.

“Downloading of call-letters indicating date, time and venue of interview will commence shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the Recruitment section of our Company Website https://nationalinsurance.nic.co.in/ regularly for further updates,” reads the notification.

The AO Phase II was conducted on July 6, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 274 Administrative Officers posts.

Steps to download AO Phase II result 2024

Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Administrative Officers 2024 result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AO Phase II result 2024.