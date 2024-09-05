The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) exam 2024. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 7 up to 5.00 PM. The ATO exam was conducted on September 2 from 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts , of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.

Steps to download ATO answer key 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to ATO answer key 2024.