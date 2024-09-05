OSSC ATO answer key 2024 released at ossc.gov.in; here’s how to check
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) exam 2024. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 7 up to 5.00 PM. The ATO exam was conducted on September 2 from 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar.
The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts, of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.
Steps to download ATO answer key 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to ATO answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.