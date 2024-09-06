HPSC PGT exam schedule released; admit cards from September 7
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.
The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the subject knowledge test schedule for the various posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) under Advt. No. 18 to 37 of 2024. The tests are scheduled to be held from September 12 to 17, 2024. The hall tickets will be released at hpsc.gov.in on September 7, 2024.
“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen/verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.
Here’s the official notification.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3069 PGT vacancies in various subjects.
Steps to download HPSC PGT admit card 2024
Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab
Click on the PGT subject knowledge test admit card link
Login and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.