RBI Grade B admit card 2024 released; check direct link here
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released admit cards for the recruitment exam of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.
The exam will be held on September 14, 2024. The exams for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR and Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM will be conducted for a duration of 4 hours and 2 hours, respectively.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR vacancies and 7 Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM posts. Earlier, admit cards for the Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General posts were released on the RBI’s recruitment website.
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download RBI Officer Grade B admit card 2024
Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in
On the homepage, go to the Current Vacancies—Call Letter
Click on the Officer Grade B (DR) - DEPR/ DSIM admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR admit card.
Direct link to Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM admit card.
Selection Process
Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.