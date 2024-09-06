The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) has released admit cards for the recruitment exam of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM posts. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in .

The exam will be held on September 14, 2024. The exams for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DEPR and Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - DSIM will be conducted for a duration of 4 hours and 2 hours, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 21 Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR vacancies and 7 Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM posts. Earlier, admit cards for the Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General posts were released on the RBI’s recruitment website.

Steps to download RBI Officer Grade B admit card 2024

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to the Current Vacancies—Call Letter Click on the Officer Grade B (DR) - DEPR/ DSIM admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.

