The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam of MVO, AE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical), Manager (Electrical), and SDE (Electrical). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The exams are scheduled for September 8, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 146 vacancies in various departments.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download HPSC admit card 2024

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the admit card link for MVO, AE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Manager (Electrical), and SDE (Electrical) posts Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MVO admit card.

Direct link to AE (Civil, Mechanical) admit card.

Direct link to AE (Electrical), Manager (Electrical) and SDE (Electrical) admit card.