Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has started registrations for the Mains examination of the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 (PCS 2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at psc.uk.gov.in till September 21, 2024.

The main exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 19, 2024. The examination will be held at various centers in Haridwar and Haldwani city. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 182 vacancies.

Application Fee Category Fees Unreserved Rs 272.30 Uttarakhand Other Backward Class Rs 172.30 Uttarakhand Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe Rs 122.30 Economically Weaker Section Rs 172.30 Physically Handicapped Persons Rs 22.30 Orphan children residing in voluntary / government homes run in the state of Uttarakhand No Fees

Steps to apply for UKPSC PCS Mains 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PCS Mains 2024 application link Key in your login details and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

