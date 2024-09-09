The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the schedule of the Common Eligibility Test (Graduation Level) 2024. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on September 27 and 28 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. Candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The admit card release date will be announced separately. The board will not send the admit cards by post. The applications were invited from August 9 to September 7, 2024.

Here’s the detailed notification.

Steps to download CET exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CET (Graduation Level) 2024 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the CET (Graduation Level) exam schedule 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.