The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will today, September 10, close the online registration window for the recruitment of Assistant Statistical Officer (Eco. and Stat. Dept.) 2024 posts under Advt. No. 09/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 ASO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: At least a second class master’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, and Commerce or a master’s degree in any of the above subject with one year’s diploma in Statistics from a recognised university established by law in India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the ASO official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to register for ASO posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Login and fill up the form Upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the registration window.