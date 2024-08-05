The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the Assistant Statistical Officer (Eco. and Stat. Dept.) 2024 under Advt. No. 09/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from August 12 to September 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 ASO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: At least a second class master’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Economics, and Commerce or a master’s degree in any of the above subject with one year’s diploma in Statistics from a recognised university established by law in India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the ASO official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.