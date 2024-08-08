The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for various posts including Analyst cum Programmer (Deputy Director) 2024, ASO and others. Eligible candidates can download the exam schedule from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, the exam for Analyst-Cum-Programmer (Deputy Director) 2024 will be conducted on August 17, 2025. The exam for Geologist Competition Exam 2024 and the Assistant Mining Engineer Competitive Examination 2024 will be held on August 31, 2025.

The examinations for Protection Officer 2024 and the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2024 will be conducted on September 7 and 28, 2025, respectively. The exam for Asst. Statistical Officer 2024 is scheduled for October 12, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Analyst cum Programmer (Deputy Director) 2024: 45

Mines and Geology Dept. Exam 2024 (Assistant Mining Engineer and Geologist): 56

Protection Officer 2024: 04

Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2024: 1014

Assistant Statistical Officer (Eco. and Stat. Dept.) 2024: 43

Steps to download exam schedule 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the exam schedule link for various posts The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the exam schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to exam schedule for various posts.