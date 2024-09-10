The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit for the Homoeopathic Residential Medical Officer (RMO) post. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC uppsc.up.nic.in.

The examination will be held on September 18 from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM. The examination will be held at various centers in the Lucknow district. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 vacancies, 15 for Homeopathic Residential Medical Officers and 8 for Homeopathic Medical Officers.

How to download the admit card

Visit official website uppsc.up.nic.in Go to ‘recruitment dashboard’ Click on download admit card link of RMO Fill your details Download admit card Print it for future reference

Important Instructions

Candidates should carry a copy of the admit card, two photographs, and an original and photocopy of ID proof.

Candidates will be given entry in the examination center 01 hour 30 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the examination.

The entry gates will be closed 45 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the examination.

