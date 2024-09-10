The Jute Corporation Of India Limited (JCI) has invited eligible applicants to register for Non-Executive Cadre posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jutecorp.in till September 30, 2024.

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 90 vacancies, of which 23 vacancies are for Accountant posts, 25 for Junior Assistant posts and 42 for Junior Inspector posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for General (UR), Ex-Servicemen OBC (creamy layer and non-creamy layer), EWS and Internal candidates is Rs 250, whereas SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for JCI Non-Executive Cadre posts 2024

Visit the official website www.jutecorp.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Click on the Non -Executive Cadre registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JCI Non-Executive Cadre posts 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.