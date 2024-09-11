The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission ( TNPSC ) will today, September 11, close the online application window for recruitment to the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) under Advt. No. 11/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

The correction window will open from September 15 to 17, 2024. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from November 9 to 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 861 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, pay scale, eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The examination fee of Rs 100 should be paid at the time of submitting the online application.

Steps to apply for CTSE (Diploma/ ITI Level) posts 2024

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Click on the application link for the Combined Technical Services Examination 2024 Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download a copy and take a printout

Direct link to apply for CTSE (Diploma/ ITI Level) posts 2024.