The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the provisional answer key of the Constable recruitment examination conducted on August 23 in two shifts. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppbpb.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 15 on the link provided by the board. Objections in any other format — registry, e-mail, post, etc. will not be entertained. The exams were conducted from August 23 to 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam. Following is the answer key release schedule for other examinations.

Steps to download Constable answer key 2024

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Notices tab Click on the answer key link Login and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to Constable answer key 2024.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an OMR based exam following which the candidates will be subjected to a Document Verification, Physical Standard Test and a physical interview (if required).