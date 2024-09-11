The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the provisional answer key of the Constable recruitment examination conducted on August 23 in two shifts. Once out, eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppbpb.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 15 on the link provided by the board. Objections in any other format — registry, e-mail, post, etc. will not be entertained. The exams were conducted from August 23 to 31, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam. Following is the answer key release schedule for other examinations.

Answer Key Release Dates Exam date Answer key release date Last date to submit objections August 23 September 11 September 15 (midnight) August 24 September 12 September 16 (midnight) August 24 September 13 September 17 (midnight) August 30 September 14 September 18 (midnight) August 31 September 15 September 19 (midnight)

Steps to download Constable answer key 2024

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an OMR based exam following which the candidates will be subjected to a Document Verification, Physical Standard Test and a physical interview (if required).