The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the document verification schedule for Agriculture Supervisor 2023 posts. Eligible candidates can check the DV schedule through the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The process of DV starts from Steptember 18 and ends on September 27.

Recruitment Details

The commission has called a total of 879 candidates for the DV process — 789 from unscheduled areas and 90 from scheduled areas. The Commission aims to fill up a total of 430 Agriculture Supervisor vacancies.

How to check the schedule

Go to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to ‘news & notifications’ tab Click on Agriculture Supervisor 2023 notification Download the notification Print it out for future reference

Direct link to download the schedule.