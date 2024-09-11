The IDBI Bank is inviting applications for Assistant General Manager and Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website www.idbibank.in by September 15.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 56 vacancies — 25 posts for Assistant General Manager and 31 vacancies for Manager post.

How to apply

Visit the official website www.idbibank.in Click on Recruitment of Specialist Officer – 2024-25 (Phase III) Click on apply online Enter the login details and click on submit. Fill the application form Save the application form Print the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for the post.

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant General Manager: Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have completed a post-graduate degree from any renowned University by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Candidates between the ages of 28 to 40 years can apply for the post.

Manager: Candidates interested in applying for the posts should have a graduation degree from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Candidates between the ages of 25 to 35 years can apply for the post.

For more details regarding the eligibility criteria, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Link to the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of General/EWS/OBC categories have to pay Rs 1000 and candidates of SC/ST categories have to pay Rs 200.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.