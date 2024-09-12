The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) will today, September 12, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Medical Specialist (Advt. No. 08/2024) and Radiologist (Advt. No. 07/2024). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

The applicants can make changes to their forms till September 14 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per modification. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 446 posts, of which 38 vacancies are for Radiologist posts and 239 for Medical Specialist posts.

Here’s the Medical Specialist notification 2024.

Here’s the Radiologist notification 2024.

Application Fee

The State’s applicants from SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ PWD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for Radiologist, Medical Specialist posts

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Once live, click on the MPPSC Medical Specialist, Radiologist apply link Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Medical Specialist, Radiologist posts 2024.