The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has postponed the recruitment examination for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) in Public Health Engineering Dept. (PHED), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 32/2024 & 33/2024) due to unavoidable reasons. As per the notification, the exam is likely to be conducted in the last week of November 2024.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to 22, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies, of which 113 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 5 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Meanwhile, the objection window for TRE 3.0 exam answer key is open. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, at bpsc.bih.nic.in till September 14, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 87,774 vacancies.

How to submit an objection

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Go to the ‘apply online’ tab Click on ‘BPSC Online Application’ Fill in your username and password Submit your objections Print the application for future reference