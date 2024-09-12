The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Himachal Pradesh Subordinate and Allied Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by September 16, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The exam was conducted on September 8, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 posts.

“Further in support of objection, candidate should upload authentic document/ reference in pdf format in support of their claim. No claim without any supporting document shall be considered despite of having paid requisite fee,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Allied Services exam answer key

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the H.P. Subordinate & Allied Services (Pre.) Examination-2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

