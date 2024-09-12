The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the schedule for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023. The examination will be tentatively held on October 27. Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 399 vacancies for Group A and B posts. The salary for Group A posts will be Rs 56,100 and for Group B posts it will be Rs 44,900.

Exam Pattern

The prelims examination comprises two papers which will be of an objective type nature. Each paper will be of 200 marks and the time duration will be 2 hours. For every wrong 0.33 marks will be deducted.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates between the age group of 21 years to 38 years can apply for the post. Age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from any State or Nationally Recognised University or a Deemed to be a University. For more details related to the eligibility criteria, candidates can visit the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants have to pay Rs 500 as application fee for both Group A & B.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, main exam, and the interview round.