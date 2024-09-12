OSSC ATO final answer key 2024 released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Training Officer (Diploma/Degree) exam 2024. Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.
The final answer key will be available on the Commission’s website under Candiate’s log-in till September 14, 2024. The ATO exam was conducted on September 2 from 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM at Bhubaneshwar.
The Commission aims to fill a total of 250 ATO posts, of which 125 vacancies are for ATO (NTC/ NAC holder) posts and 125 for ATO (Diploma/Degree) posts.
Steps to download ATO final answer key 2024
Visit the official website ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the ATO 2024 final answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.