Bihar Civil Court releases Court Reader results at patna.dcourts.gov.in, details here
Candidates can check the results of CR-cum-DW posts through the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in.
The Bihar Civil Court has released the results for Court Reader -cum- Deposition Writer posts. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in. The court has selected 1024 candidates for appointment to the posts of CR-cum-DW against 1132 notified vacancies.
The Bihar Civil Court has also released category-wise cut-off marks.
“The marks obtained by all the candidates in ‘Written Test’, ‘Skill Test/CPT’ and ‘Interview’ will be published separately on the website of the Civil Courts of Patna,” read the notification.
How to check the result for Court Reader
- Go to the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in
- Under notice section, go to recruitment tab
- Click on the link of Court Reader notification
- Check your result and download
- Print it for future reference
Direct link to the notification of Court Reader results.
