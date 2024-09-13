The Bihar Civil Court has released the results for Court Reader -cum- Deposition Writer posts. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in. The court has selected 1024 candidates for appointment to the posts of CR-cum-DW against 1132 notified vacancies.

The Bihar Civil Court has also released category-wise cut-off marks.

“The marks obtained by all the candidates in ‘Written Test’, ‘Skill Test/CPT’ and ‘Interview’ will be published separately on the website of the Civil Courts of Patna,” read the notification.

How to check the result for Court Reader

Go to the official website patna.dcourts.gov.in Under notice section, go to recruitment tab Click on the link of Court Reader notification Check your result and download Print it for future reference

Direct link to the notification of Court Reader results.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.