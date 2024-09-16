The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed application form (DAF) for Employer’s Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) Personal Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can submit the form on the official website upsconline.nic.in by September 27 by 5 PM.

The recruitment test was conducted on July 7, 2024. The results of the tests came on August 8. The commission shortlisted 1,376 candidates for the next process of selection. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 323 vacancies.

How to apply for EPFO Personal Assistant

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click the link to apply for EPFO Personal Assistant post Fill your details and register Fill details and submit application Save application and pay fee Print application for future refence

Direct link to apply for EPFO Personal Assistant post.

For more details related to the DAF of EPFO Personal Assistant post, candidates can visit the official notification below:

Direct link to official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.