The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Main exam 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The CSE Mains 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The number of vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services exam 2024 is approximately 1056.

Steps to download CSE Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CSE Mains 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the Geo-Scientist Main DAF 2024. Candidates can fill up the DAF form by September 25. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 vacancies Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources through nation-wide examinations.

