The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 of General Studies for Classes 1- 5. Eligible candidates can check the final answer sheet through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission issued the provisional answer key for BPSC TRE 3.0 on August 28. Candidates could raise an objection related to the provisional answer between September 2 and September 5. The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 teacher vacancies at primary, middle school, secondary, and higher secondary levels.

How to check the final answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the home page, click the link of result The final answer key will open Check your answers Print the final answer key for future reference

