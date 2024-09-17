The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the exam schedule of various posts including AMO, PGT, and others. The admit card will be released at hpsc.gov.in on September 18, 2024.

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen / verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos / signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts Screening Test will be conducted on September 23. The Subject Knowledge Test for Post Graduate Teachers Mathematic, Post Graduate Teachers Sanskrit, and Punjabi posts will be held on September 23, 24, and 25, respectively. The Assistant Architect (Group-B) Screening Test will be conducted on September 26, 2024. More details in the notification below:

Exam Schedule Name of the Post & Department Type of Test Date & Time of Test Ayurvedic Medical Officer in Health & Ayush Department, Haryana Screening Test September 23

(9.30 AM to 11.30 AM) Post Graduate Teachers Mathematics (ROH & Mewat Cadre) Subject Knowledge Test September 23

(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) Post Graduate Teachers Sanskrit (Mewat Cadre) Subject Knowledge Test September 24

(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM)

Post Graduate Teachers Punjabi (ROH Cadre) Subject Knowledge Test September 25

(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM)

Assistant Architect (Group-B) in Architecture Department, Haryana Screening Test September 29

(2.00 PM to 4.00 PM)

