The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Computer Efficiency Test schedule of the West Bengal Works Accountant Recruitment Examination 2018. As per the notification, the CET will commence on September 27 to October 5, 2024. The admit card will be released at psc.wb.gov.in on September 20, 2024.

“Candidates are being called for the Computer Efficiency Test provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents (e.g. academic qualifications, proof of age, Identity Proof, B.C./S.C./S.T./P.H. certificates etc.) to be produced on the date of Computer Efficiency Test. If a candidate fails to produce any of the required original certificates for verification, his/her candidature will be liable to be cancelled by the Commission straightway,” reads the notification.

Direct link to WB Works Accountant CET schedule 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies.

Steps to download Works Accountant CET admit card

Visit the official website psc.wb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Works Accountant CET admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference