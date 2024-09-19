The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the seat allotment result of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 round 1 counselling. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official website aaccc.gov.in.

Students have to report to the allotted college between September 20 and 25. The verification process will take place on September 26 and 27. Candidates can download their seat allotment letter through the link mentioned below:

For more details related to the counselling process, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Steps to check AIAPGET 2024 result

Visit the official website aaccc.gov.in Go to the PG Counselling tab Click on the respective course link Check your result Print your result for future reference

