The Bihar Legislative Council or Bihar Vidhan Parishad has reopened the online application for Office Attendants posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in till September 27 (up to 11.59 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies of Office Attendant -Night Guard, Darban, Safai Karmi. Earlier, the application window was open till April 2. For more details related to the application, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 18 to 37 or 40 years (based on gender) as on January 1, 2024.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 Metric exam at any recognised school or institution. Candidates must also have a working knowledge of Hindi language.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in On the homepage, click on Application link for Office Attendant recruitment Complete the registration process and login Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Download the application form and print it for future reference

Direct link to apply for Bihar Office Attendant posts 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants of the SC/ST/PWD category and female candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 150. The unreserved category candidates should pay Rs 300.