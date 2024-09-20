HP SET result 2023 declared at hppsc.hp.gov.in, download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2023 or (HP SET 2023). Candidates can download their results from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.
A total of 1315 candidates have been declared qualified. HP SET 2023 was conducted on April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted for 24 subjects and is the qualifying examination for candidates who wish to be employed as Assistant Professor at Universities and institutions located in Himachal Pradesh.
“Although every care has been taken in preparing the result, possibility of inadvertent/technical error cannot be ruled out. The Commission reserves the right to rectify the same later on,” reads the notification.
Steps to download HP SET result 2023
Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the HP SET result 2023 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to HP SET result 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.