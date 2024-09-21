The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has declared the results of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II 2024 and the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) Exam (II) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in .

A total of 8796 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the CDS II interview round by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, Officers Training Academy, and Officers Training Academy. The applicants who have qualified the NDA/ NA II exams will also be called for the interview round.

The exams were conducted on September 1, 2024. The Commission has notified a total of 459 CDS 2 vacancies and 404 NDA/ NA 2 vacancies .

Steps to download CDS II, NDA/ NA II result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CDS II and NDA/ NA result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CDS II result 2024.

Direct link to NDA/ NA II result 2024.