The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education has released the for hall tickets for the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test July 2024 ( AP TET July 2024 ). Eligible candidates can check and download the admit cards from the official website aptet.apcfss.in .

AP TET July 2024 will be conducted from October 3 to 20 in two sessions — 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates can download their hall tickets from September 22, 2024.

The provisional answer key will be released on October 4. The results will be announced on November 2, 2024.

Steps to download AP TET admit card 2024

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, click on the Hall Ticket download link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

