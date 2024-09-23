The Indian Bank has released the admit card for the Apprentice recruitment examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website indianbank.in .

The online exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 28 for 1 hour. The paper will consist of 100 questions of 100 marks. For each wrong answer given by the candidate, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1500 Apprentice posts across various Indian States.

Direct link to the examination notification.

Steps to download IB Apprentice admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.indianbank.in On the homepage, go to the Career tab Click on the admit card link under “Engagement of Apprentices 2024-25” Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to IB Apprentice admit card 2024.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.