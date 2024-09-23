The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (MAH CET) has released the final merit list of Counselling Round I for admission to BCA / BBA / BMS / BBM / MBA (Integrated) / MCA (Integrated) Admissions 2024-25. Eligible candidates can fill out the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round I option form at bbabcacap24.mahacet.org till September 25, 2024.

The provisional seat allotment of CAP Round-I will be released on September 28, 2024. The candidates can self-verify the allotted seats by accepting declaration through their login from September 29 to October 1 up to 3.00 PM. A fee of Rs 1000 is applicable for seat acceptance. The applicants can report to the allotted Institute and confirm admission by submitting the required documents and the fee by October 1, 2024.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule available below:

Steps to download the final merit list

Visit the official website bbabcacap24.mahacet.org On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the final merit list links Login and download the final merit status Take a printout for future reference

