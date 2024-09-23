The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the final answer key for the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) 3.0 of Social Science for Classes 6- 8. Eligible candidates can check the final answer sheet through the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 teacher vacancies at primary, middle school, secondary, and higher secondary levels. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Link to the official notification.

Steps to check the final answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the home page, click the TRE 3.0 final answer key link The final answer key will open Check your answer Print the answer key for future reference

Direct link to the final answer key.