The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Block Horticulture Officer (BHO) competitive exam under Advt. No. 24/ 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from September 24 to 27 using their login details on the Dashboard. The exams were conducted on August 12 and 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BHO answer key 2024

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the BHO answer key links The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer keys Take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to General Hindi answer key.

Direct link to General Knowledge answer key.

Direct link to Horticulture/Agriculture Science, Paper I answer key.