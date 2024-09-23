The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the admit card for written examination for the post of Laboratory Technician under the Directorate of Higher Education, Nava Raipur (CG), and the post of Fisheries Inspector under the Directorate of Fisheries Department, Chhattisgarh. Eligible candidates can download the admit card for HELT24 & FFI24 through the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The examination will be held on September 29. For more details related to the examination candidates can check the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in Go to the ‘admit card’ tab Go to the HELT24 & FFI24 admit card link Fill your required details Download the admit card Print the admit card for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.