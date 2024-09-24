WBJEEB result 2024 declared for ANM/ GNM exam; final answer key here
Candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the ANM and GNM 2024 examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/. The final answer key has also been released.
The exam was conducted on August 4 from 12.00 noon to 1.30 PM. The exam is being conducted for admissions in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2024-25.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download ANM/ GNM result 2024
Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/
On the homepage, click on the ANM/ GNM result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to ANM/ GNM result 2024.
Direct link to ANM/ GNM final answer key 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.