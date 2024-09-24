The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the ANM and GNM 2024 examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/ . The final answer key has also been released.

The exam was conducted on August 4 from 12.00 noon to 1.30 PM. The exam is being conducted for admissions in various Colleges/ Institutes in the State of West Bengal into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery course for the academic session 2024-25.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ANM/ GNM result 2024

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in/anm-gnm/ On the homepage, click on the ANM/ GNM result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ANM/ GNM result 2024.

Direct link to ANM/ GNM final answer key 2024.