The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2024 (SNAP 2024). Interested candidates can apply for the test on the official website snaptest.org till November 22, 2024. The applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree.

SNAP Computer Base Test (CBT) 2024 will be conducted on December 8, 15, and 21, and the admit cards will be released on December 2, 9, and 15, respectively. The exam will be conducted for 60 minutes. The results will be announced on January 8, 2025. The test timings will be intimated via admit cards.

The paper will consist of 60 questions of 60 marks and each wrong answer attracts one-fourth of negative marking.

“A candidate can appear for up to three tests for SNAP 2024. If a candidate appears for more than one test, the higher score will be considered for the final percentile calculation and there will be no normalization,” reads the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants will have to pay a non-refundable and non-transferable fee of Rs 2250 per test.

Steps to register for SNAP 2024

Visit the official website snaptest.org On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, and submit the required documents Take a printout for future reference

