IOCL Non-Executive admit card out at iocl.com, check details here
The computer based examination will be held on September 29.
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit card for Non-Executive Personnel in the Refineries & Pipelines Division. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website iocl.com.
The recruitment drive aims to hire 467 vacancies for various posts. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.
Direct link to the official notification.
Steps to download the IOCL Non-Executive Admit card
- Visit the official website iocl.com
- Under the ‘discover more’ tab, go to the careers section
- Click on ‘admit card’ link
- Enter details and download admit card
- Print the admit card for future reference
Direct link to download the IOCL Non-Executive Admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.