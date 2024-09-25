The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit card for Non-Executive Personnel in the Refineries & Pipelines Division. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website iocl.com.

The recruitment drive aims to hire 467 vacancies for various posts. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

Direct link to the official notification.

Steps to download the IOCL Non-Executive Admit card

Visit the official website iocl.com Under the ‘discover more’ tab, go to the careers section Click on ‘admit card’ link Enter details and download admit card Print the admit card for future reference

Direct link to download the IOCL Non-Executive Admit card.