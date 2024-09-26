The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has declared the results of the Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website osssc.gov.in.

“It is clarified here that the COVID marks awarded earlier by the H and FW Department have been thoroughly scrutinized and revised by the H and FW Department in view of the orders in Hon’ble High Court and taking into consideration of Grievances of candidates,” reads the notification. The category of some candidates have been revised corrected during document verification. The provisional master merit list has been redrawn.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2753 vacancies.

Steps to download MPHW Female result 2023

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on MPHW (F) result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MPHW (F) result 2023.