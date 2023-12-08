The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website osssc.gov.in.

Candidates can send suggestions, if any, till December 14 through the only portal. No objection shall be entertained through e-mail, by post, in person, or in any other mode under any circumstances.

The OSSSC MPHW exam 2023 was conducted on December 3, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2753 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MPHW 2023 answer key

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.