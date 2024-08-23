The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission ( OSSSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) under Combined Recruitment Examination-2023 (III). Eligible candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website www.osssc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by August 28, 2024. The exam was conducted on August 3, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2453 posts, of which 1002 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist and 1451 for Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) post.

Here’s the CRE III notification 2024.

Steps to download CRE III answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the login tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference