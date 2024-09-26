The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has postponed the exam dates for the post of Laboratory Technician under the Directorate of Higher Education, Nava Raipur (CG), and the post of Fisheries Inspector under the Directorate of Fisheries Department, Chhattisgarh. Eligible candidates can check the exam dates through the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The examination for the posts of Laboratory Technician under the Directorate of Higher Education, Nava Raipur, (CG) will be conducted on October 6 from 2.00 PM to 4.15 PM. The new date for FFI24 will be released later on. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 29.

How to check new dates

Visit the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in Go to the notices tab Click link of HELT24, FFI24 notice Check the updated notice

Direct link to the HELT24 schedule notification.

Direct link to the FFI24 schedule notification.