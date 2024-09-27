The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has declared the results of the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2024 and the General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in .

The exams were conducted from September 9 to 13, 2024. The applications were invited from July 31 to August 14, 2024. The form edit window was open till August 19, 2024.

Steps to download GNMTST/ PNST result 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the GNMTST/ PNST result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GNMTST/ PNST result 2024.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website here.