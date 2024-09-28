The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has opened the online application window for Drafter, Technician Grade-2 (Electrical/Mechanical), Tubewell Mistry, and other technical cadre posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till October 18, 2024.

Candidates can make changes to their applications from October 21 to 24. The Commission aims to fill a total of 196 posts in various departments. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates of unreserved category have to pay Rs 300 as application fee. Candidates of SC/ST/EWS/PWD category have to pay Rs 150. Candidates who are orphan should not pay any application fee.

Steps to apply for Technician and other posts

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Technician and other posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Technician and other posts.