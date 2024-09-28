NABARD Assistant Manager result 2024 out, here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website nabard.org.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the Assistant Manager Preliminary Exam 2024 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nabard.org.
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Phase II round. The Phase I examination was conducted on September 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Manager posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Assistant Manager result 2024
Visit the official website www.nabard.org
On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab
Click on the Assistant Manager result link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assistant Manager Prelims result 2024.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Mains exam, Psychometric Test and Interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.