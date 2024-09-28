The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the Assistant Manager Preliminary Exam 2024 results. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website nabard.org .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Phase II round. The Phase I examination was conducted on September 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Manager posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Assistant Manager result 2024

Visit the official website www.nabard.org On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab Click on the Assistant Manager result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Manager Prelims result 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Mains exam, Psychometric Test and Interview round.