NABARD Assistant Manager admit card 2024 out; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the admit card for the Assistant Manager Preliminary Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website nabard.org.
The Phase I examination is scheduled to be conducted in September 1, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 102 Assistant Manager posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Mains exam, Psychometric Test and Interview round.
Steps to download Assistant Manager admit card
Visit the official website www.nabard.org
On the homepage, go to the Careers Notice tab
Click on the Assistant Manager admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Assistant Manager Prelims exam admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.